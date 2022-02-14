Leeds weather forecast: Outlook for the week ahead as Met Office warns of high winds

Here's how the adverse weather warning could affect Leeds.

Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible with flood warnings also in place across much of England.

Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible with flood warnings also in place across much of England.

What to expect

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may also close.

Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

With the Met Office advising residents to be prepared for the poor weather conditions. Here is a breakdown of this week's weather report.

Monday:

Rain should begin to clear through the morning, becoming largely dry by midday. Cool with showers developing during the afternoon, whilst turning breezy. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday to Thursday:

Rain followed by showers Tuesday, with strong winds at times. Wednesday, very windy with widespread gales and showers or longer spells of rain. Thursday, drier, with gales easing later. Maximum temperature 8 - 13 °C.

Friday to Saturday:

Heavy rain followed by dry but cloudy periods on Friday. Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, changing to sunny spells by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 8 °C.