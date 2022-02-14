Leeds weather forecast: Outlook for the week ahead as Met Office warns of high winds
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued covering large parts of the UK throughout the week ahead with an active jet stream driving a series of low-pressure systems.
Here's how the adverse weather warning could affect Leeds.
Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.
Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible with flood warnings also in place across much of England.
What to expect
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may also close.
Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
With the Met Office advising residents to be prepared for the poor weather conditions. Here is a breakdown of this week's weather report.
Monday:
Rain should begin to clear through the morning, becoming largely dry by midday. Cool with showers developing during the afternoon, whilst turning breezy. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Tuesday to Thursday:
Rain followed by showers Tuesday, with strong winds at times. Wednesday, very windy with widespread gales and showers or longer spells of rain. Thursday, drier, with gales easing later. Maximum temperature 8 - 13 °C.
Friday to Saturday:
Heavy rain followed by dry but cloudy periods on Friday. Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, changing to sunny spells by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
