Leeds weather: Exactly when it will be the warmest as temperatures are forecast to reach 25°C

A warm day is expected in Leeds as weather warnings disappear across the region.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

After a few days of uncertainty, Saturday (June 24) is once again looking to be dry and warm in Leeds.

According to the Met Office, Leeds will see temperatures of around 25-26°C, although some clouds will bring some shade throughout the day.

While some rainy showers are expected across the region, Leeds is looking to start off dry and remain so the rest of the day. 

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday June 24 as provided by the Met Office.

Saturday is looking to be hot with temperatures around 25°C.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday June 24:

  • 05am: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 06am: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 07am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 08am: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 09am: Cloudy, 20°C
  • 10am: Cloudy, 21°C
  • 11am: Cloudy, 22°C
  • Noon: Cloudy, 23°C
  • 1pm: Cloudy, 23°C
  • 2pm: Cloudy, 24°C 
  • 3pm: Cloudy, 25°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 25°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 25°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 25°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 25°C
  • 8pm: Sunny, 24°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 23°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 23°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 22°C
