After a few days of uncertainty, Saturday (June 24) is once again looking to be dry and warm in Leeds.

According to the Met Office, Leeds will see temperatures of around 25-26°C, although some clouds will bring some shade throughout the day.

While some rainy showers are expected across the region, Leeds is looking to start off dry and remain so the rest of the day.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday June 24 as provided by the Met Office.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday June 24: