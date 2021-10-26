Leeds weather: Cloudy and damp Tuesday expected with mild temperatures
A cloudy and damp Tuesday is expected in Leeds according to the Met Office forecast.
Temperatures are set to hit a high of 16 degrees and low of 14.
The sunrise is at 7.46am and sunset at 5.46pm.
There is a low chance of rain for the majority of the day however it is expected to be cloudy with strong winds.
Fog and outbreaks of drizzle are expected in higher areas, the Met Office predict.
The full forecast for Tuesday from the Met Office is:
Rather cloudy and damp with strong winds, but feeling mild. Some drier, brighter spells possible further east. Fog and outbreaks of drizzle likely across the Pennines. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.