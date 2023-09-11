Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain with thunderstorms, according to fresh weather warnings.

The Met Office has forecast dismal weather for the city today (September 11) in a dramatic change to the sunshine and heat that has dominated in the last week.

However, people in Leeds should still be prepared for a warm start as they head to work, although there will be some relief from direct sunlight with generous cloud cover.

Then, a band of patchy rain is gradually expected to make inroads.

Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain with thunderstorms today (September 11), according to fresh weather warnings from The Met Office. Photo: James Hardisty.

Slightly brighter spells at around 2pm should bring forward some heavier downpours, with a chance of thunder. The rain looks set to be heaviest at around 8pm, before easing slightly, then pouring down again from 10pm and through the night.

The maximum temperature, at 2pm, is expected to be 25°C.

The showers will continue into the evening and are only set to get heavier as the night continues, with the rain easing towards dawn.