Leeds weather: City braced for heavy rain and thunderstorms as Met Office issues fresh warnings
The Met Office has forecast dismal weather for the city today (September 11) in a dramatic change to the sunshine and heat that has dominated in the last week.
However, people in Leeds should still be prepared for a warm start as they head to work, although there will be some relief from direct sunlight with generous cloud cover.
Then, a band of patchy rain is gradually expected to make inroads.
Slightly brighter spells at around 2pm should bring forward some heavier downpours, with a chance of thunder. The rain looks set to be heaviest at around 8pm, before easing slightly, then pouring down again from 10pm and through the night.
The maximum temperature, at 2pm, is expected to be 25°C.
The showers will continue into the evening and are only set to get heavier as the night continues, with the rain easing towards dawn.
On Tuesday (September 12), there will be a cloudy and damp start, but the picture will get brighter later in the day with eventual sunny spells later on and what The Met Office describes as “more seasonable temperatures generally”.