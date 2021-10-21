Temperatures will drop to a high of ten degrees, the forecast states.

However, it is due to be dry with little chance of rain expected.

The sunrise is at 7.44am and sunset is at 5.57pm.

Leeds weather: Bright with "long spells of Autumn sunshine" forecast on Thursday Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The full forecast for Thursday is:

A cold, but mainly dry and bright day with long spells of autumn sunshine. Generally windy with scattered showers in the east, along with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 10 °C.