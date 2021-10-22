Leeds weather: Breezy start with sunny spells by midday on Friday

Sunny spells are set to continue into Friday in Leeds with a mild day forecast.

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:45 am

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 12 degrees on Friday as an early breezy start changes to sunny spells by midday.

This follows a dry Thursday with sun for the majority of the day.

Sunrise is at 7.46am and sunset is at 5.54pm according to the Met Office.

The full forecast for Friday is:

A breezy start, but winds steadily easing through the morning. Sunny spells and a few showers, but these should be mostly light, before dying away through the evening. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

