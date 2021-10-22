Leeds weather: Breezy start with sunny spells by midday on Friday

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 12 degrees on Friday as an early breezy start changes to sunny spells by midday.

This follows a dry Thursday with sun for the majority of the day.

Sunrise is at 7.46am and sunset is at 5.54pm according to the Met Office.

The full forecast for Friday is:

A breezy start, but winds steadily easing through the morning. Sunny spells and a few showers, but these should be mostly light, before dying away through the evening. Maximum temperature 12 °C.