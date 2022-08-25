Leeds weather bank holiday weekend: Met Office weather forecast for Leeds Festival and the August bank holiday
Here is the weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend in Leeds.
August bank holiday weekend is here and for many that means a long weekend with hopes of spending it outside whether you’re going for a picnic or if you’re heading to Leeds Festival for some live music.
Nothing ruins a long bank holiday like bad weather, but luckily the Met Office is predicting good weather with only a few chances of showers.
Due to recent heat waves and a lack of rain, Yorkshire Water is implementing a hosepipe ban starting Friday, 26 August, so the following will be prohibited during the bank holiday weekend:
Watering a garden using a hosepipe
Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe
Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe
Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe
Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool
Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use
Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe
Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain
Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe
Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe
Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe
Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Leeds according to the Met Office.
Friday:
Some good sunny spells throughout the day with quite a lot of clouds. More sun towards the afternoon but a chance of some rain showers as the day goes on with temperatures around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Saturday looks brighter, but there are still some chances of rain in the afternoon with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.
Sunday and Monday seem to become predominantly dry, with some clouds but no rain and temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. Perfect for a day out without sweating too much!