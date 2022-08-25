Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August bank holiday weekend is here and for many that means a long weekend with hopes of spending it outside whether you’re going for a picnic or if you’re heading to Leeds Festival for some live music.

Nothing ruins a long bank holiday like bad weather, but luckily the Met Office is predicting good weather with only a few chances of showers.

Due to recent heat waves and a lack of rain, Yorkshire Water is implementing a hosepipe ban starting Friday, 26 August, so the following will be prohibited during the bank holiday weekend:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Leeds according to the Met Office.

Friday:

Some good sunny spells throughout the day with quite a lot of clouds. More sun towards the afternoon but a chance of some rain showers as the day goes on with temperatures around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday looks brighter, but there are still some chances of rain in the afternoon with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.