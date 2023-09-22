Leeds weather as Met Office forecast mix of sun and showers this weekend

Summer has quickly come to an end with trees turning yellow and red and scorching temperatures replaced by clouds and rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a somewhat mixed week with heavy rain followed by dry and sunny weather, the weekend is looking to continue much in the same fashion.

Friday (September 22) will start off sunny in Leeds according to the Met Office, before a few clouds are set to sweep across the city.

Leeds is set for alternating rain and sun this weekend with a mostly cloudy Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scattered showers are likely to hit the city in the afternoon, but with sunny intervals remaining throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will reach around 16°C at the most.

A chilly but bright start to Saturday (September 23) before turning cloudier around lunch and into the afternoon and evening, with temperatures likely to drop to as low as 13°C at the most.

While the cloudy weather is looking to remain throughout Sunday, temperatures are going to be a bit higher, peaking at around 19°C.

As the new week starts, Monday is once again forecast to be sunny with little to no clouds until later in the evening and with temperatures set to remain around 19°C.

Met Office weather forecast in Yorkshire & the Humber for Friday September 22 to Monday September 25

Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, locally heavy at times. These gradually clear through the evening for a dry night, turning much cooler under clear skies. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: