Leeds struck by torrential rain and thunder as weather warning issued for the city: Hour by hour forecast

Leeds is set to be struck by torrential rain and thunder after a yellow weather warning was issued for the city.
The warning - for severe rain - covers the entirety of Friday (August 9th) across much of the UK.
The Met Office said: "Heavy rain and strong winds across the region will clear quickly northwards to be followed by a brief spell of dry bright weather.
"Cloud will thicken by early afternoon as showers, thundery at times, or longer spells of rain develop.
"Maximum temperature 26 °C."
Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland may also be hit by thunderstorms over the weekend.
Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, urged drivers to check conditions before they travel and "consider if their journey is necessary".
"In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible," he said.
The RNLI has also warned people visiting the coast to beware of large waves and storms.
Neil Armstrong, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "This low-pressure system will bring challenging conditions, including unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain, from the west during Friday and Saturday.
"Summer storms - compared with those in autumn and winter - always have the potential to create additional impacts because more people are likely to be outdoors, especially by the coast.
"Additionally with trees in full leaf they are more vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds."
Here is the full hour by hour forecast for Leeds:
0700 - 0800
16 degrees
90% chance of rain
0800 - 0900
17 degrees
90% chance of rain
0900 - 1000
17 degrees
80% chance of rain
1000 - 1100
20 degrees
10% chance of rain
1100 - 1200
22 degrees
10% chance of rain
1200 - 1300
23 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1300 - 1400
24 degrees
Less than 5% chance of rain.
1400 - 1500
23 degrees
10% chance of rain.
1500 - 1600
22 degrees
60% chance of rain
1600 - 1700
22 degrees
40% chance of rain.
1700 - 1800
21 degrees
70% chance of rain.
1800 - 1900
20 degrees
40% chance of rain.
1900 - 2000
20 degrees
30% chance of rain.
2000 - 2100
19 degrees
60% chance of rain.
2100 - 2200
19 degrees
40% chance of rain.