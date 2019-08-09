Leeds struck by torrential rain and thunder as weather warning issued for the city: Hour by hour forecast

Have your say

Leeds is set to be struck by torrential rain and thunder after a yellow weather warning was issued for the city.

The warning - for severe rain - covers the entirety of Friday (August 9th) across much of the UK.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain and strong winds across the region will clear quickly northwards to be followed by a brief spell of dry bright weather.

"Cloud will thicken by early afternoon as showers, thundery at times, or longer spells of rain develop.

"Maximum temperature 26 °C."

Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland may also be hit by thunderstorms over the weekend.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, urged drivers to check conditions before they travel and "consider if their journey is necessary".

"In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible," he said.

The RNLI has also warned people visiting the coast to beware of large waves and storms.

Neil Armstrong, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "This low-pressure system will bring challenging conditions, including unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain, from the west during Friday and Saturday.

"Summer storms - compared with those in autumn and winter - always have the potential to create additional impacts because more people are likely to be outdoors, especially by the coast.

"Additionally with trees in full leaf they are more vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds."

Here is the full hour by hour forecast for Leeds:

0700 - 0800

16 degrees

90% chance of rain

0800 - 0900

17 degrees

90% chance of rain

0900 - 1000

17 degrees

80% chance of rain

1000 - 1100

20 degrees

10% chance of rain

1100 - 1200

22 degrees

10% chance of rain

1200 - 1300

23 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

1300 - 1400

24 degrees

Less than 5% chance of rain.

1400 - 1500

23 degrees

10% chance of rain.

1500 - 1600

22 degrees

60% chance of rain

1600 - 1700

22 degrees

40% chance of rain.

1700 - 1800

21 degrees

70% chance of rain.

1800 - 1900

20 degrees

40% chance of rain.

1900 - 2000

20 degrees

30% chance of rain.

2000 - 2100

19 degrees

60% chance of rain.

2100 - 2200

19 degrees

40% chance of rain.