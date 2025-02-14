Weather forecast: Parts of Leeds under snow and ice warning as Met Office predicts a cold weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The yellow warning will be in effect from 6am tomorrow (Saturday, February 15) until 2pm.
The alert encompasses large areas of Yorkshire and the northeast of England, including the northern and western parts of Leeds.
The Met Office forecasts a cold and wet Saturday for Leeds, with temperatures around 2-3°C and light rain that may freeze.
Weather experts predict that outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow are likely to develop early on Saturday, easing from the west during the afternoon.
Snow is more probable in the eastern regions of the Pennines, particularly above 150 metres, where 2-5 cm may accumulate over the North York Moors and Northumberland, the weather agency said.
At lower elevations, falling snow may struggle to accumulate, although some areas could see up to 2 cm before it gradually eases in the afternoon.
There is also a risk of ice over the Pennines, especially above 200 metres, where freezing rain is possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.