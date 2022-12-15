The Met Office said that a band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday, in most places lasting two to four hours before turning to rain. It has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 3am on Sunday until 9pm that night. The warning covers more than 65 local authority areas in England, Scotland and Wales.

The forecaster said a period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later on. The warning also notes some rural communities could become cut off, there could be power cuts and there is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While parts of the northeast of England and Scotland will probably stay dry until late morning, the movement of the band of snow is likely to be slower in those areas and this is expected to mean larger accumulations. Temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely at low levels.

A warning for snow and ice has been issued for Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Met Office said: “Once rain becomes established, all lying snow will melt rapidly. In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across all parts, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground. This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time.