Leeds set for three days of heavy rain as Met Office yellow weather warning in place with disruption possible
and live on Freeview channel 276
The city has been told to batten down the hatches and prepare for heavy showers, after the Met Office warned there could be flooding and disruption to travel.
Forecasters explained that the rain, which is expected to become widespread from tomorrow (May 22), may bring difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.
It was also warned that homes and businesses in the area covered by the warning could be flooded and that delays or cancellations to both train and bus services are possible.
Today (May 21) is expected to be a cloudy day, although that may break later on allowing for some warmer, sunnier spells. Light rain is expected from around 9pm in the city, which will continue into tomorrow.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
That will quickly turn very wet and rather breezy, according to the Met Office, with rain spreading north west through the morning. It will be persistent and heavy in places, as winds strengthen later on.
The rain is expected to be heaviest in Leeds from 6am until 5pm, as a long day of heavy showers will bring misery to the city.
The weather warning will remain in place until 6am on Thursday (May 23), which is set to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain – and heavy at times. However, forecasters said this would gradually ease.
Meanwhile, Friday will be cloudy with the odd light shower possible and Saturday is expected to bring a reprieve from the wet weather, with warm sunny spells.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.