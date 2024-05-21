Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is bracing for a deluge of heavy rain as a yellow weather warning is put in place.

The city has been told to batten down the hatches and prepare for heavy showers, after the Met Office warned there could be flooding and disruption to travel.

Forecasters explained that the rain, which is expected to become widespread from tomorrow (May 22), may bring difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

Leeds is set for a deluge of heavy rain. Photo: Simon Hulme.

It was also warned that homes and businesses in the area covered by the warning could be flooded and that delays or cancellations to both train and bus services are possible.

Today (May 21) is expected to be a cloudy day, although that may break later on allowing for some warmer, sunnier spells. Light rain is expected from around 9pm in the city, which will continue into tomorrow.

That will quickly turn very wet and rather breezy, according to the Met Office, with rain spreading north west through the morning. It will be persistent and heavy in places, as winds strengthen later on.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Leeds from 6am until 5pm, as a long day of heavy showers will bring misery to the city.

The weather warning will remain in place until 6am on Thursday (May 23), which is set to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain – and heavy at times. However, forecasters said this would gradually ease.