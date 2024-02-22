Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has predicted that the showers expected today (February 22) could lead to flooding in some places, making driving conditions difficult and even closing roads.

Leeds is set for a battering of rain as a yellow weather warning is put in place by the Met Office. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Forecasters also warned that there is a small chance of power cuts as well as cancellations to train and bus services, as the yellow weather warning came into effect at 5am this morning. It will last until 6pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said that flooding is possible at Wyke Beck and Meanwood Beck as a result of overnight rainfall. A flood alert has been put in place, as river levels are also forecast to rise at the Gipton South Parkway gauge.

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the Wyke Beck, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around tributaries of the River Aire in North and West Leeds. Flooding is possible at tributaries of the River Aire in north and west Leeds from 5am.

The agency said it would continue to monitor levels and forecasts, and that people should avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near watercourses - and not to walk or drive through flood water.

The forecast in Leeds today is expected to bring a band of rain, which will be heavy, before gradually clearing later on and becoming drier and brighter. However, there will be showers in the afternoon.

