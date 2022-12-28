With just days until we bid farewell to 2022, many people in Leeds are wondering if their plans to celebrate the new year will be hampered by rainy weather this weekend. If you have plans that involve being outdoors, you will need to know if the weather will cooperate.

This year, New Year’s Day falls on Sunday and many people across the country are looking forward to watching firework displays in their local area. However, according to the Met Office , many parts of the UK will experience a wet start to the new year .

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several days of rain and showers, the Met Office predicts Leeds will become slightly colder, a little bit drier, and less windy on New Year’s Eve. Here is the weekend’s whole weather forecast so you can decide if you need to have your umbrellas and raincoats ready.

Leeds weather forecast ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend

Forecast for Thursday, December 29

Very windy, with gales possible. A mixture of sunny spells and showers, these heavy at times and wintry on hills. Feeling particularly chilly in the strong winds. Maximum temperature 7C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 30, to Sunday, January 1

Remaining unsettled at first, with spells of rain and strong winds interspersed by sunny spells and showers. Likely becoming slightly colder and somewhat drier with lighter winds through the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecast for New Year’s Eve (December 31)

Leeds will have a clear start to the day beginning at 9am on Saturday (December 31), with cloudy weather and the risk of a light rain at 6pm However, from 9pm onwards, it will remain dry until after midnight, making fireworks visible from the skies above as we welcome the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad