And the weekend ahead is set to be unsettled – with rain, sunshine and clouds all forecast by the Met Office.

Here’s what to expect:

Friday

Rain is on the way this weekend (Photo: SWNS)

The Met Office forecasts light rain on Friday morning, changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Further showers could break out at around 5pm, with sunny spells forecast for the rest of the evening.

Maximum temperature 21C.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy for most of the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

There is the chance of light showers in parts of the city.

Maximum temperature 23C.

Sunday

Leeds can expect a very unsettled day on Sunday – with cloud, sunshine and rain.

After a cloudy start to the morning, light showers are forecast at lunchtime. They are expected to ease in the afternoon, but there’s a chance of more rain in the evening.