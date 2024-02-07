Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Met Office weather: The exact time heavy snow is forecast in Alwoodley, Cross Gates, Morley and Pudsey

The Met Office has issued a 12-hour weather warning across Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow is expected to cause travel disruption throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday), with a chance of power cuts and patchy mobile phone coverage, forecasters warn.

The yellow warning for snow is in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday as temperatures are set to plummet below freezing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says: "There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Heavy snow is forecast in Leeds on Thursday as the Met Office issues a weather warning (Photo by National World)Heavy snow is forecast in Leeds on Thursday as the Met Office issues a weather warning (Photo by National World)
Heavy snow is forecast in Leeds on Thursday as the Met Office issues a weather warning (Photo by National World)

"There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in the north, east, west and south of Leeds - and exactly when heavy snow will hit.

Alwoodley

6am - overcast - 0C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - overcast - 1C

9am - overcast - 1C

10am - light rain - 1C

11am - sleet - 1C

noon - sleet - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C

11pm - heavy rain - 1C

Snow is forecast in Alwoodley from 1pm (Photo by National World)Snow is forecast in Alwoodley from 1pm (Photo by National World)
Snow is forecast in Alwoodley from 1pm (Photo by National World)

Cross Gates

6am - overcast - 0C

7am - overcast - 2C

8am - overcast - 2C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - sleet - 2C

noon - sleet - 2C

1pm - sleet - 1C

2pm - sleet - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - sleet - 1C

6pm - sleet - 1C

7pm - sleet - 1C

8pm - sleet - 2C

9pm - sleet - 2C

10pm - heavy rain - 2C

11pm - heavy rain - 2C

Morley

6am - overcast - 1C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - overcast - 1C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - sleet - 1C

noon - sleet - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C

11pm - heavy rain - 1C

West Leeds is expected to be worst hit by the snow - and the weather warning in neighbouring Bradford has been upgraded to amber (Photo by National World)West Leeds is expected to be worst hit by the snow - and the weather warning in neighbouring Bradford has been upgraded to amber (Photo by National World)
West Leeds is expected to be worst hit by the snow - and the weather warning in neighbouring Bradford has been upgraded to amber (Photo by National World)

Pudsey

6am - overcast - 1C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - sleet - 1C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - light snow - 1C

noon - heavy snow - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C

11pm - sleet - 1C

Related topics:LeedsCross GatesMet OfficePower cutsPudseySnowfall