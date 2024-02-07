Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy snow is expected to cause travel disruption throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday), with a chance of power cuts and patchy mobile phone coverage, forecasters warn.

The yellow warning for snow is in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday as temperatures are set to plummet below freezing.

The Met Office says: "There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in the north, east, west and south of Leeds - and exactly when heavy snow will hit.

Alwoodley

6am - overcast - 0C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - overcast - 1C

9am - overcast - 1C

10am - light rain - 1C

11am - sleet - 1C

noon - sleet - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C

11pm - heavy rain - 1C

Cross Gates

6am - overcast - 0C

7am - overcast - 2C

8am - overcast - 2C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - sleet - 2C

noon - sleet - 2C

1pm - sleet - 1C

2pm - sleet - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - sleet - 1C

6pm - sleet - 1C

7pm - sleet - 1C

8pm - sleet - 2C

9pm - sleet - 2C

10pm - heavy rain - 2C

11pm - heavy rain - 2C

Morley

6am - overcast - 1C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - overcast - 1C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - sleet - 1C

noon - sleet - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C

11pm - heavy rain - 1C

Pudsey

6am - overcast - 1C

7am - overcast - 1C

8am - sleet - 1C

9am - overcast - 2C

10am - light rain - 2C

11am - light snow - 1C

noon - heavy snow - 1C

1pm - heavy snow - 1C

2pm - heavy snow - 1C

3pm - heavy snow - 1C

4pm - heavy snow - 1C

5pm - heavy snow - 1C

6pm - heavy snow - 1C

7pm - heavy snow - 1C

8pm - sleet - 1C

9pm - sleet - 1C

10pm - sleet - 1C