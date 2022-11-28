The Met Office warning for rain begins at 8pm today (Monday) and is in place until 8am on Tuesday. A spell of heavy rain is expected overnight which may lead to flooding, forecasters warn.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected, with journey times taking longer. There will be spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make car journeys longer, and there could be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

The Met Office warning added: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.” Heavy rain is forecast throughout the night in Leeds – not easing until 7am on Tuesday morning.

A flood alert and weather warning have been issued for Leeds (File photo: Simon Hulme)

The Government has issued a flood alert for the Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments. Areas most at risk include tributaries of the River Aire in north and west Leeds, along with Wortley Beck, Farnley Beck, Farnley Wood Beck and Millshaw Beck in south Leeds.

The alert said: “Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Please be aware that localised surface water flooding is possible.”

Here is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Leeds

8pm – heavy rain – 13C

9pm – heavy rain – 13C

10pm – heavy rain – 13C

11pm – light rain – 13C

midday – heavy rain – 13C

1am – heavy rain – 13C

2am – heavy rain – 13C

3am – heavy rain – 13C

4am – heavy rain – 13C

5am – light shower – 13C

6am – light shower – 13C

7am – light shower – 12C