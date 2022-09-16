Following hot and dry weather in August, the wetter climate will have come as a relief to many gardeners – but the hosepipe ban is still in place following the drought in Yorkshire.

As the weekend approaches, will we see more rain on the way?

Here’s the Met Office forecast for Leeds.

Here's the Met Office forecast for the weekend ahead (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Friday

It has been a sunny start to the morning in Leeds, following cool temperatures overnight.

The sunshine will change to overcast by lunchtime, with sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Wind speeds will be low, under 12mph.

Maximum temperature – 15C.

Saturday

Temperatures will drop to 7C overnight, but Saturday morning will be fine and bright, with sunshine forecast until 1pm.

It will change to cloudy in the afternoon, with more sunny spells in the evening.

Wind speeds will be low, under 10mph.

Maximum temperature – 16C.

Sunday

Sunday will see a third day of dry weather.

It will be a cloudy for most of the day, the Met Office predicts, with some sunny intervals in the late morning.

Wind speeds, again, will be low – under 11mph.

Maximum temperature – 16C.

What’s the long-term outlook?

The Met Office has released its long-term outlook for the UK, for Tuesday September 20-Thursday September 27.

It says: “Dry for most with sunny spells at the start of this period though perhaps cloudier than previous days, especially in the east and parts of the northwest where occasional showers and a few light showers are possible respectively.

"Winds generally light but still a little fresher in northwestern areas.

"Temperatures rather cool initially but should return closer to average through the week.

"Mid-week, a band of thicker cloud and light rain may spread across northern and northwestern parts and then possibly edge slowly southeastwards, weakening as it does so.

"Wetter and windier conditions are likely at times in the northwest for the remainder of the period whilst the southeast sees more in the way of dry weather.