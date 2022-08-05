The weekend is set to remain largely dry and warm but with the potential for scattered showers.

Here’s the official Met Office weather forecast for Leeds this weekend.

Friday:

Picture: James Hardisty

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. These will fade away late afternoon, with increasingly clear skies during the evening. Breezy at times. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy at times on Saturday. Sunny start to the day before changing to cloud by lunchtime. Expected to remain mostly dry. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Sunday:

Expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout most of Sunday but with sunny spells. Expected to remain mostly dry. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Next week: