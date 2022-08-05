Leeds Met Office: The full weekend weather forecast and whether it is due to rain

Temperatures are due to remain steady this weekend before peaking again in the middle of the week but is it due to rain?

By Alex Grant
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:45 am

The weekend is set to remain largely dry and warm but with the potential for scattered showers.

Here’s the official Met Office weather forecast for Leeds this weekend.

Friday:

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. These will fade away late afternoon, with increasingly clear skies during the evening. Breezy at times. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy at times on Saturday. Sunny start to the day before changing to cloud by lunchtime. Expected to remain mostly dry. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Sunday:

Expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout most of Sunday but with sunny spells. Expected to remain mostly dry. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Next week:

Temperatures are expected to start peaking again at the beginning of the week with temperatures forecast to be in the region of 25 °C.

