It's been unusually mild and bright for this time of year, a welcome respite from February's storms.

But is the weather going to stay fine in Leeds?

Here's the full Met Office forecast for the week ahead:

A fantastic display of Crocuses brightening up the woodland area near Temple Newsam House for visitors. Pictured Sofia Johnston, two, of Pontefract, takes careful steps amongst the beautiful array of colours. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Monday

Sun-worshippers can soak up the rays in Leeds on Monday, with bright sunshine forecast all day.

It will be chilly in the morning, around 2C, before temperatures climb up to highs of 13C by the afternoon.

Cloud will roll in by the nighttime, but temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows of 7C.

Tuesday

The Met Office forecasts a cloudy start to the day on Tuesday, turning to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Expect highs of 16C by 3pm as the cloud clears. It will stay clear overnight with lows of 4C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be another mild and bright day, with plenty of sunshine and virtually no wind.

Expect highs of 15C by 3pm, dropping to 4C overnight.

Thursday

Mist will roll over Leeds on Thursday morning and the Met Office expects the low visibility to stay until 9am.

It will then clear to make way for bright sunshine, with highs of 15C, changing to cloudy intervals by the night.

Friday

The Met Office forecasts another balmy day in Leeds on Friday, with clear skies and temperatures climbing up to 15C.

Mist will roll in overnight, with lows of 4C.