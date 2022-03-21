Leeds Met Office forecast: More spring sunshine and balmy weather on the way this week
People flocked to Leeds' parks and pub gardens this weekend to soak up some glorious spring sunshine.
It's been unusually mild and bright for this time of year, a welcome respite from February's storms.
But is the weather going to stay fine in Leeds?
Here's the full Met Office forecast for the week ahead:
Monday
Sun-worshippers can soak up the rays in Leeds on Monday, with bright sunshine forecast all day.
It will be chilly in the morning, around 2C, before temperatures climb up to highs of 13C by the afternoon.
Cloud will roll in by the nighttime, but temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows of 7C.
Tuesday
The Met Office forecasts a cloudy start to the day on Tuesday, turning to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Expect highs of 16C by 3pm as the cloud clears. It will stay clear overnight with lows of 4C.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be another mild and bright day, with plenty of sunshine and virtually no wind.
Expect highs of 15C by 3pm, dropping to 4C overnight.
Thursday
Mist will roll over Leeds on Thursday morning and the Met Office expects the low visibility to stay until 9am.
It will then clear to make way for bright sunshine, with highs of 15C, changing to cloudy intervals by the night.
Friday
The Met Office forecasts another balmy day in Leeds on Friday, with clear skies and temperatures climbing up to 15C.
Mist will roll in overnight, with lows of 4C.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.