Leeds May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Leeds be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

Saturday (25 May)

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Leeds be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

Saturday will see sunny intervals during the morning, changing to cloudy by lunchtime and remaining so throughout the rest of the day and evening. The maximum temperature of 19C will be reached by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm and remain so overnight.

Sunday (26 May)

Sunday is set to begin cloudy, changing to heavy showers by late morning. The rest of the afternoon will then be overcast.

Maximum temperature of 17C, which will reach its peak by 4pm.

The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Monday (27 May)

Bank Holiday Monday will see a mixture of cloud and sunshine during the morning, with bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Maximum temperature of 15C. Overnight temperature of 9C.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 29 May to Friday 7 June said: “Through the latter half of next week, there will be changeable weather with a mixture of sunshine and showers likely on most days, although there may be a few periods of longer lasting rain.

“The best of the drier and sunnier weather is likely to be in the south and east, although there is a chance of windier conditions in the south too.

“Into the following week, the weather may become more settled with high pressure more likely.

“This would bring mainly dry conditions, with sunny spells for most, although there may be more in the way of cloud and showers in eastern areas.”