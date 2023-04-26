As the early May bank holiday is upon us you might be wondering whether it’s time to get out the barbecue with friends and family, or if rain and frost could jeopardise your plans. Leeds has seen an array of weather conditions over recent weeks, including warm spells, rain and even some snow in places.

If you’re wondering what the weather might be like this weekend, we’ve got you covered. The Met Office has issued its 5-day weather forecast for the May bank holiday. May 1 will be the first of three bank holidays next month as Brits are spoiled with some extra days off work.

But, according to the Met Office, rain spells and high pollen counts could put your plans in danger if you’re hoping to be outside. The Met Office has issued a ‘very high’ pollen alert from Saturday (April 29) to Monday morning.

Here’s the full weather forecast in Leeds for May bank holiday.

Leeds Met Office weather - Early May bank holiday

The Met Office website says from Friday (April 28) to Sunday (April 30) people in Leeds could see some patchy light rain lingering. However, it will be mostly dry and cloudy. Weather will be more unsettled into the weekend with rain and showers at times on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office forecast for bank holiday in Leeds

Leeds weather - May day

The Met Office says as we move into May, milder and relatively humid conditions will continue to affect much of the UK. However, it is likely to turn more unsettled and changeable by the end of this period with higher likelihood of rain. Temperatures are becoming close to average for this time of year.

Hayfever

People who suffer from hayfever should also be aware that the Met Office has issued a ‘very high’ pollen alert throughout the weekend and into May. There’s currently no cure for hay fever and you cannot prevent it. However, you can do these things to mitigate symptoms.