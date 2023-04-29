Free from those dreaded Monday morning hangover fears, you might well be wondering whether it’s time to get out the barbecue with friends and family, or if rain and frost could jeopardise those plans.

Leeds has seen its usual array of weather conditions over recent weeks, from refreshing warm spells, rain and even some snow in places but what exactly will this bank holiday weekend look like?

Saturday

As you ready yourself for that longer bank holiday weekend you might well be wondering if the weather is going to spoil your plans. Picture: James Hardisty

Mostly cloudy Saturday with sunny intervals and outbreaks of showery rain expected throughout the day, these perhaps heavy at times in the afternoon. Winds remaining light and variable. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Sunday

Overcast changing to light rain by late morning, with the possibility of thundery spells the likelihood of rain is rated as 80 per cent at 10am then 60 per cent as the day goes. Expected to dry up by early evening. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Monday

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Rain is predicted as being at less than a 10 per cent. Day is expected to be mostly mild with light winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “The cold conditions from earlier in the week will linger longest in the far north of Scotland but the rest of the UK will see the transition to warmer, but more unsettled conditions.”

