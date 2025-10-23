Leeds Light Night moves some outdoor installations “due to strong winds and weather conditions”
Light Night Leeds have moved some outdoor installations tonight (Thursday October 23) “due to strong winds and weather conditions”.
The moved installations
Nocturnal Owl (Millennium Square Zone) is now just around the corner in the courtyard of The Light.
Nocturnal Fox (Millennium Square Zone) is now relocated in the Carriageworks Theatre Atrium. You can also explore the cosy craft market by @catherinesplaceuk.
Network (University Zone) is now relocated in the Leeds University Union (Refectory).
Light Night Leeds said: “The safety of our visitors, artists, and staff is our top priority. Please check our social media channels and the Light Night Leeds website for the latest updates on installations and timings before you travel.
“Thank you for your understanding - and for supporting us as we work to keep the festival safe, accessible, and magical for everyone.”
Met Office Yorkshire and Humber forecast
Tonight (Thursday October 23)
Largely dry with clear spells developing for many. Staying windy, especially along the coasts, with the risk of gales. Feeling cold, especially in the strong wind. Minimum temperature 3 °C.
Friday October 24
Cloud increasing again from the north with further rain or showers, some heavy, spreading south. Strong winds continue with an ongoing risk of coastal gales. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Saturday October 25 to Monday October 27
Saturday, probably drier and brighter, especially inland. Strong gusty winds, coastal gales. Both Sunday and Monday, starting bright, cloud and rain later. Winds less strong. Feeling cold throughout.