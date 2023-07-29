Leeds hour-by-hour weather: When it will be the warmest this weekend as forecast predict sunny intervals
Leeds will see some sunny intervals this weekend with temperatures reaching around 20°C - here is when it will be the hottest and coldest on the final weekend in July.
After another wet July week, Leeds can look forward to some dry spells this weekend.
Saturday's (July 29) forecast predicts dry weather throughout the entire day with light clouds and sunny intervals.
It will only be temporary however as Sunday (July 30) is once again predicted to see some rainy showers throughout the morning and in the evening.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds courtesy of BBC Weather:
Saturday
- 05am: Light cloud, 15°C
- 06am: Light cloud, 15°C
- 07am: Light cloud, 15°C
- 08am: Sunny intervals, 16°C
- 09am: Sunny intervals, 17°C
- 10am: Sunny intervals, 17°C
- 11am: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- Noon: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 1pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 2pm:Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C
- 5pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 6pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 8pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
- 9pm: Sunny, 17°C
- 10pm: Clear sky, 16°C
- 11pm: Clear sky, 15°C
Sunday
- Midnight: Clear sky, 15°C
- 1am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
- 2am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
- 3am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
- 4am: Light cloud, 14°C
- 05am: Light cloud, 13°C
- 06am: Light cloud, 13°C
- 07am: Light cloud, 14°C
- 08am: Light rain showers, 15°C
- 09am: Light rain showers, 15°C
- 10am: Light rain showers, 16°C
- 11am: Light rain showers, 17°C
- Noon: Light rain showers, 17°C
- 1pm: Light cloud, 17°C
- 2pm: Light cloud, 18°C
- 3pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 5pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 6pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
- 8pm: Light rain showers, 17°C
- 9pm: Light rain showers, 16°C
- 10pm: Light rain showers, 15°C
- 11pm: Light rain showers, 15°C