Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Leeds hour-by-hour weather: When it will be the warmest this weekend as forecast predict sunny intervals

Leeds will see some sunny intervals this weekend with temperatures reaching around 20°C - here is when it will be the hottest and coldest on the final weekend in July.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

After another wet July week, Leeds can look forward to some dry spells this weekend.

Saturday's (July 29) forecast predicts dry weather throughout the entire day with light clouds and sunny intervals.

Leeds will see a mostly dry and warm day on Saturday before rain returns on Sunday. Picture by National WorldLeeds will see a mostly dry and warm day on Saturday before rain returns on Sunday. Picture by National World
Leeds will see a mostly dry and warm day on Saturday before rain returns on Sunday. Picture by National World
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will only be temporary however as Sunday (July 30) is once again predicted to see some rainy showers throughout the morning and in the evening.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds courtesy of BBC Weather:

Saturday

  • 05am: Light cloud, 15°C
  • 06am: Light cloud, 15°C
  • 07am: Light cloud, 15°C
  • 08am: Sunny intervals, 16°C
  • 09am: Sunny intervals, 17°C
  • 10am: Sunny intervals, 17°C
  • 11am: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • Noon: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 2pm:Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 8pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 17°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 16°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 15°C

Sunday

  • Midnight: Clear sky, 15°C
  • 1am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
  • 2am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
  • 3am: Partly cloudy, 14°C
  • 4am: Light cloud, 14°C
  • 05am: Light cloud, 13°C
  • 06am: Light cloud, 13°C
  • 07am: Light cloud, 14°C
  • 08am: Light rain showers, 15°C
  • 09am: Light rain showers, 15°C
  • 10am: Light rain showers, 16°C
  • 11am: Light rain showers, 17°C
  • Noon: Light rain showers, 17°C
  • 1pm: Light cloud, 17°C
  • 2pm: Light cloud, 18°C
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
  • 8pm: Light rain showers, 17°C
  • 9pm: Light rain showers, 16°C
  • 10pm: Light rain showers, 15°C
  • 11pm: Light rain showers, 15°C
Related topics:LeedsWeather forecast