Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Ciarán brought heavy rain across region

While Storm Ciarán mostly brought havoc to the south of the country, Leeds still had its fair share of rain on Thursday

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The weather in Leeds today (Friday, November 3) is forecast to be clearer than Thursday, although unsettled wet weather remained overnight.

As the clouds disperse, Leeds will see a sunny morning and afternoon, according to the Met Office, although with some stronger winds of up to 29 mph, at its strongest around lunchtime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is likely to feel quite chilly, as temperatures won’t exceed 12 degrees with the wind making it feel colder.

Most Popular
Leeds is set for a clearer but windy Friday following a wet week. Photo: James Hardisty.Leeds is set for a clearer but windy Friday following a wet week. Photo: James Hardisty.
Leeds is set for a clearer but windy Friday following a wet week. Photo: James Hardisty.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday November 3 as provided by the Met Office:

  • 5am - Clear night, 9 degrees
  • 6am - Clear night, 9 degrees
  • 7am - Clear night, 9 degrees
  • 8am - Sunny day, 9 degrees
  • 9am - Sunny day, 10 degrees
  • 10am - Sunny day, 10 degrees
  • 11am - Sunny day, 11 degrees
  • Noon - Sunny day, 11 degrees
  • 1pm - Sunny day, 12 degrees
  • 2pm – Sunny intervals, 11 degrees
  • 3pm – Sunny intervals, 11 degrees
  • 4pm – Sunny intervals, 10 degrees
  • 5pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 6pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 7pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 8pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 9pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
  • 10pm – Partly cloudy, 9 degrees
  • 11pm – Partly cloudy, 9 degrees
Related topics:LeedsWeather forecastStorm CiaránMet Office