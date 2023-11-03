Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Ciarán brought heavy rain across region
While Storm Ciarán mostly brought havoc to the south of the country, Leeds still had its fair share of rain on Thursday
The weather in Leeds today (Friday, November 3) is forecast to be clearer than Thursday, although unsettled wet weather remained overnight.
As the clouds disperse, Leeds will see a sunny morning and afternoon, according to the Met Office, although with some stronger winds of up to 29 mph, at its strongest around lunchtime.
It is likely to feel quite chilly, as temperatures won’t exceed 12 degrees with the wind making it feel colder.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday November 3 as provided by the Met Office:
- 5am - Clear night, 9 degrees
- 6am - Clear night, 9 degrees
- 7am - Clear night, 9 degrees
- 8am - Sunny day, 9 degrees
- 9am - Sunny day, 10 degrees
- 10am - Sunny day, 10 degrees
- 11am - Sunny day, 11 degrees
- Noon - Sunny day, 11 degrees
- 1pm - Sunny day, 12 degrees
- 2pm – Sunny intervals, 11 degrees
- 3pm – Sunny intervals, 11 degrees
- 4pm – Sunny intervals, 10 degrees
- 5pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
- 6pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
- 7pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
- 8pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
- 9pm – Partly cloudy, 10 degrees
- 10pm – Partly cloudy, 9 degrees
- 11pm – Partly cloudy, 9 degrees