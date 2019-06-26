Leeds Heatwave: When the hottest day of the year will hit Leeds this week

Have your say

A sizzling forecast lies ahead for Leeds this weekend, as a heatwave is predicted to clear out the rain.

The Met Office is predicting the hottest day of the year so far for Leeds - a stonking 27 degrees C.

The forecast shows that the rain will clear from Wednesday evening, with warmer weather predicted as of Thursday morning.

On Thursday, strong sunshine is predicted all day, with highs of 21 degrees C.

But it's Saturday when the sunshine will really hit home, with temperatures hitting a heatwave-level of 27 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine will start at 10am on Saturday and stay bright and warm until 7pm - so Saturday might be the day to whip the BBQ out.

Sunday will be a milder 20 degrees.

Those with hayfever are being warned that pollen levels will also be HIGH.

The Met Office forecast in full

Wednesday Evening and Tonight:

Dry overnight. Some sunny spells during the evening away from the coast, but otherwise becoming mainly cloudy during the night. Becoming chilly, paticulary in rural areas. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Thursday:

Generally dry with cloud at first, particularly near the coast. Good sunny spells developing inland, but staying cooler and cloudier on the coast. Warmer than today inland. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday starting cloudy, becoming warm and sunny inland, staying cooler on coasts. Saturday and Sunday sunny spells with the odd shower, becoming breezy. Hot on Saturday, feeling cooler on Sunday.