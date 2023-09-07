The early September heatwave continues as Leeds is set to be warmer that popular Spanish holiday destination Barcelona today.

With temperatures once again well into their late 20s, Thursday (September 7) will be yet another scorcher.

But compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, today will be mainly cloudy, which might help those struggling in the heat.

A cloudier but warm day is forecast in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

The sunshine might turn hazy at times under high cloud, as most of the afternoon is forecast by the Met Office to be cloudy with some sunny intervals at times.

Temperatures are, however, looking to be around 27C for most of the day, warmer than in Barcelona, so despite more shade, it's looking to be another sweaty one.

