Leeds is set for another day of dry weather with lots of sun and temperatures high into their twenties.

The past few days have seen the highest temperatures of the year so far, and has properly kicked off the summer months. And it’s not going anywhere anytime soon according to the Met Officeweather forecast as temperatures look to stay higher than popular tourist destination Istanbul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While next week might see some clouds and a few showers, temperatures will remain around 25°C over the weekend.

As for Wednesday, Leeds can expect a dry way with long periods of sunshine. A little bit cooler than the last few days, albeit still peaking at 25°C. There won’t be much of a breeze in the city, so remember to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade during peak hours.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on today, Wednesday June 14, as provided by the Met Office.

As the heatwave continues, Wednesday will once again see scorching sun - although a few degrees lower than previous days.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday June 14