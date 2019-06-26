Leeds gears up for the sun as the rain starts to leave: Wednesday's weather in full

After a deluge of rain over the past few days, Leeds is looking much drier today.

There is less than a 10% chance of rain for the majority of the day, with overcast conditions turning clearer tonight.

A high of 18°C and low of 9°C is expected, with the highest temperature due at around 4pm.

The weather in general is expected to improve until the weekend, with a high of 27°C on Saturday and the return of the sun set to coincide with the Leeds Food and Drink Festival.

-> Countdown is on to Leeds Food and Drink Festival

For Wednesday, Met Office said: "Cloudy and dull at first, but slowly brightening up, with some sunny spells developing mainly through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

"Dry overnight. Becoming chilly. Minimum temperature 3°C."