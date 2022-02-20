Leeds weather: Football pitch left underwater among host of dramatic Storm Eunice photos

YEP photographer Steve Riding has been out and about in Leeds over the last few days capturing some of the most dramatic shots.
On Friday, many locals enjoyed the layer of fresh snow by getting their sledges out the cupboard for a it of winter fun.
It wasn't just Leeds' human contingent that enjoyed the frosty conditions with many local dogs enjoying a run (and a roll) in the snow.
Has it even snowed if there isn't a snowman left behind? This pair really got into the wintery mood with a wonderful looking snowman.
After the snow came the rain, however leaving the roads in treacherous conditions for those needing to be out and about.