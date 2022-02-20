Storm Eunice left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Leeds weather: Football pitch left underwater among host of dramatic Storm Eunice photos

Storm Eunice brought with it wind, rain, snow and has left behind flooding and a lot of damage.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 9:07 pm

YEP photographer Steve Riding has been out and about in Leeds over the last few days capturing some of the most dramatic shots.

1.

On Friday, many locals enjoyed the layer of fresh snow by getting their sledges out the cupboard for a it of winter fun.

Photo Sales

2.

It wasn't just Leeds' human contingent that enjoyed the frosty conditions with many local dogs enjoying a run (and a roll) in the snow.

Photo Sales

3.

Has it even snowed if there isn't a snowman left behind? This pair really got into the wintery mood with a wonderful looking snowman.

Photo Sales

4.

After the snow came the rain, however leaving the roads in treacherous conditions for those needing to be out and about.

Photo Sales
LeedsStorm Eunice
Next Page
Page 1 of 2