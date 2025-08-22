Leeds Festival 2025 Friday weather forecast: Will it rain today at Bramham Park?
Leeds Festival begins this year with a mostly overcast Friday at Bramham Park.
Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the site over the bank holiday weekend, with headline acts including Travis Scott, Amyl and the Sniffers, and D-Block Europe taking to the stage.
The good news for festivalgoers is that, unlike last year, stormy conditions appear unlikely, although light winds are expected to persist throughout the day.
Here’s the Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, August 22:
- Noon - Overcast, 16C
- 1pm - Overcast, 16C
- 2pm - Cloudy, 17C
- 3pm - Overcast, 18C
- 4pm - Overcast, 18C
- 5pm - Overcast, 18C
- 6pm - Overcast, 18C
- 7pm - Overcast, 18C
- 8pm - Overcast, 17C
- 9pm - Overcast, 17C
- 10pm - Cloudy, 16C
- 11pm - Cloudy, 15C
- Midnight - Cloudy, 15C