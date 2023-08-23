With the return of Leeds Festival just days away, the Met Office has shared its predictions for the bank holiday weekend that will see revellers descending on Bramham Park once more.

It is the most anticipated event in the calendar for many music-lovers across Leeds and throughout the country, as thousands arrive at the estate to the north of the city.

But the unpredictability of the British weather can mean that each iteration of the festival is different - with downpours dominating some years and sunshine brightening the mood in others.

This year, the Met Office has forecast a mixed bag for lucky ticketholders. There will be rain, but it's not expected to transform the grounds of Bramham Park into muddy fields as it has in previous years.

The Met Office has forecast mixed weather over the bank holiday weekend to coincide with Leeds Festival 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The skies will be characterised by thick clouds ahead of the festivities on Thursday (August 24), which is expected to clear away by the early afternoon, with the rest of the day expected to be dry with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will be 21°C.

As the weekend kicks off on Friday (August 25), sunshine and showers are expected across Yorkshire, which will be heavy at times with thunder possible..

Friday

7am: Sunny day, 12°C

10am: Sunny intervals, 16°C

1pm: Light rain shower, 18°C

4pm: Light rain shower, 18°C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 16°C

10pm: Clear night, 14°C

On Saturday (August 26), the same is true as sunshine and showers are also predicted across the county which, again, could be heavy at times with possible thunder.

Saturday

1am: Partly cloudy night, 13°C

4am: Partly cloudy night, 12°C

7am: Sunny intervals, 12°C

10am: Light rain shower, 15°C

1pm: Heavy rain shower, 16°C

4pm: Heavy rain shower, 17°C

7pm: Light rain shower, 16°C

10pm: Clear night, 13°C

And on Sunday (August 27), there's less of a risk of showers and temperatures will be near or slightly below average across Yorkshire. Here’s the full forecast for Bramham Park –

Sunday