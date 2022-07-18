WiSE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds Council.

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

Spokesperson Melody Mills said the organisation had used social media to advise members on how to stay safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds elderly charity shares top tips to stay safe in heatwave hitting the city

She said family members of the elderly should ensure their heating is off and check they have water if they are not mobile enough to get it.

Residents should shut curtains and windows until the temperature outside is less than inside, she added.

"Open them back up in the evening when the air is cooler", Melody added.

"Also, use a bowl of ice in front of the fan".

The charity has shared the following tips to stay safe:

This weekend and into next week we will be heading into an extreme weather warning for heat, with temperatures expected to reach 36 degrees For older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

Keep an eye on those who may be at risk this summer and ask if vulnerable friends, family or neighbours need support.

Here are some tips to stay well -

Keep hydrated, keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm and if you have to go out, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, wear a hat, avoid extreme physical exertion and wear light, loose‑fitting cotton clothes.

Feeling the heat? Cool down by taking a cool shower or bath, sprinkle water over the skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck.

Sunburn doesn’t just happen on holiday. Make sure you spend time in the shade, cover up, take extra care with children and use at least factor 30 sunscreen.