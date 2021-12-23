Leeds Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather forecast

Those Leeds residents keen to see a flurry of the white stuff on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be disappointed.

Light rain and a gentle breeze will dominate the city's forecast with top temperatures of nine degrees on December 24 and five degrees on December 25.

Forecasters say any snow that falls on Christmas Day will come on higher ground in northern England such as the Pennines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIC: Steve Riding

The Met Office said specific locations for snow are still unclear as the boundary between where cold and milder air will be - and therefore which areas might see snow - is still uncertain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “What’s happening now is we’ve got some warmer air coming in from the south-west, but we’ve still got this cold pool of air over the north and over Scotland.

“Because the high pressure has moved out of the way, it allows these systems to move in from the south-west so we are going to see bands of weather fronts bringing some rain.

“For much of the country it looks like Christmas Day will see some rain showers, and some heavier bursts mixed in, but overall a mild showery day.”

These mild temperatures mean there is little risk of frost and ice across most of the UK, and any rainfall will be short-lived and unlikely to cause any disruption.

There is a risk of fog across southern parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve which could affect travel, but this will be clear by Christmas Day.

*******************