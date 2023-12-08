Leeds braced for 55mph winds as Met Office issues weather warning over strong gales

The city is braced for a gusty weekend, as forecasters warn wind speeds will ramp up over the weekend.

As well as Leeds, the weather warning issued by the Met Office covers much of Yorkshire.

Forecasters explained that the gusty weather will only get stronger on Saturday (November 8) with speeds of between 45 and 55mph likely.

That will slowly ease from the west through the evening.

Leeds is braced for a windy weekend, according to the Met Office. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The Met Office said that those expecting to travel can avoid delays by checking road conditions and public transport timetables, amending plans as necessary.

On Saturday, people in the city can also expect persistent and heavy rain spreading erratically north across the region which faces a very wet day.

The maximum temperature will be 10°C.

From then into Sunday, the weather will remain unsettled and it will be frequently wet.