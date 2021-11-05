Leeds Bonfire Night weather forecast: Will it stay dry?
The weather forecast is looking good for Bonfire Night in Leeds.
The Met Office said it will be a mostly cloudy start to Friday morning in Yorkshire, with some outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly on the hills.
But it will be drier elsewhere - including in Leeds - and it will be less cold than in previous days.
It will be breezy and the maximum temperature will be 12 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Wet and windy weather sweeping southeast on Saturday.
Brighter with some showers on Sunday. Winds gradually easing.
Dry with sunny spells on Monday after a cold start.
