Leeds Bonfire Night weather forecast: Will it stay dry?

The weather forecast is looking good for Bonfire Night in Leeds.

By Mark Lavery
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:45 am

The Met Office said it will be a mostly cloudy start to Friday morning in Yorkshire, with some outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly on the hills.

But it will be drier elsewhere - including in Leeds - and it will be less cold than in previous days.

It will be breezy and the maximum temperature will be 12 °C.

Roundhay Park bonfire in November 2019.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Wet and windy weather sweeping southeast on Saturday.

Brighter with some showers on Sunday. Winds gradually easing.

Dry with sunny spells on Monday after a cold start.

