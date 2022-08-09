Yet another heatwave will reach Leeds this week, with temperatures up towards 30 degrees celsius and an increased risk of wildfires.

And while it is nowhere near the record breaking temperatures reaching 40 degrees celsius in mid-July, Leeds is definitely going to feel the heat this weekend.

The Met Office and the UK Government has issued an amber warning for extreme heat in Leeds from Thursday August 11 that will continue until Sunday, August 14.

When is the heatwave coming to Leeds, how long will it last?

Temperatures in Leeds will be above 20 degrees all week , steadily rising towards the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will be 24-25 degrees celsius at the most.

According to the Met Office, the heatwave is set to reach Leeds on Wednesday 10 August 2022, when temperatures will reach 27 degrees.

From Wednesday and throughout the weekend it will be dry with long sunny spells and very warm or hot temperatures, these likely increasing day on day. Winds will remain mostly light, though perhaps breezier later.

What temperatures can we expect in Leeds?

According to the Met Office temperatures in Leeds will reach 27 degrees on Wednesday 10 August 2022 and increasing to 28 degrees on Thursday 11 August and Friday 12 August.

We will see the warmest temperatures on Saturday 13 August reaching 29 degrees before going back down to 27 degrees on Sunday 14 August.