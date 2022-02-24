Leeds snow: Hour by hour weather forecast as temperatures drop across the city
A snow forecast is set to be put in place across Leeds today as temperatures begin to plummet.
Wind is expected to strengthen through the day, with occasional blustery wintry showers, but also some bright spells.
Wintry showers are likely to be more prevalent in the west, with more brighter spells in the east. It will begin to feel cold out, especially in the wind with maximum temperatures at 5 °C.
Into tonight and a band of squally winds and wintry showers will arrive during the evening.
Wintry showers becoming more isolated during the night, with winds easing slightly and clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 0 °C.#
Here is an hour by hour Leeds forecast:
Today (February, 24)
9am: Heavy rain
Chance of rain: 80 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
10am: Sleet
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
11am: Light rain
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
Midday: Light shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
1pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
2pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
3pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
4pm: Light rain
Chance of rain: 30 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
5pm: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
6pm: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 4 °C
7pm: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
8pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
9pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
10pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
11pm: Light shower
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature: 3 °C
Into Friday it is expected to be a chilly start to the day, then dry with long sunny spells. Breezy to start, but winds soon becoming light. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
