Leeds snow: Hour by hour weather forecast as temperatures drop across the city

Wind is expected to strengthen through the day, with occasional blustery wintry showers, but also some bright spells.

Wintry showers are likely to be more prevalent in the west, with more brighter spells in the east. It will begin to feel cold out, especially in the wind with maximum temperatures at 5 °C.

Into tonight and a band of squally winds and wintry showers will arrive during the evening.

Wintry showers becoming more isolated during the night, with winds easing slightly and clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 0 °C.#

Here is an hour by hour Leeds forecast:

Today (February, 24)

9am: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 80 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

10am: Sleet

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

11am: Light rain

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

Midday: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

1pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

2pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

3pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

4pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 30 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

5pm: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

6pm: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 4 °C

7pm: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

8pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

9pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

10pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

11pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

Into Friday it is expected to be a chilly start to the day, then dry with long sunny spells. Breezy to start, but winds soon becoming light. Maximum temperature 9 °C.