Hour by hour forecast as weather warning for extreme rain issued for Yorkshire this weekend

A weather warning for very heavy rain has been issued for Yorkshire this weekend.

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain from first thing on Saturday morning right through Sunday for various parts of Yorkshire.

It's going to get WET again this weekend across Yorkshire

In Leeds, the rain starts 6am Saturday and then moves to heavy rain from 9am through to 9pm - 12 hours of downpours.

On Sunday, a cloudy start will give way to bursts of rain, although it will be less wet than Saturday.

Temperatures will only peak at about 22 degrees C - much cooler than things have been this week.

In Sheffield, it's a very similar picture - heavy rain will start a little earlier on Saturday though, with the worst of the conditions hitting from 7am through the entire day to 4pm, followed by another heavy rain shower at 9pm.

A weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire

On Sunday, a mix of clouds and bursts of rain, but less heavy than Saturday.

On the coast, in areas like Scarborough and Hull, conditions won't be as sodden, but a yellow weather warning for rain will still be in place.

What the weather warning from the Met Office says

Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions

The Hour by hour forecast

Saturday

6am rain

7am rain

8am rain

9am Heavy rain - 80% chance of big downpours

10am light rain

12 noon rain and some sunshine

2pm rain

3pm-7pm rain with some sunshine

9pm Heavy rain

Sunday

7am cloudy

10am cloudy

11am cloudy

12 noon 20% chance of rain

4pm Rain and some sunshine through to 9pm

10pm Cloudy

The forecast in full

Saturday:

A wet day to come across the region. Rain will continue through much of the day, heavy at times bringing the risk of localised flooding. Much cooler. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Further heavy rain through Sunday could again bring localised flooding. Turning drier thereafter with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures nearer average than of late.