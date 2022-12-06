Yorkshire Water imposed the ban on August 26 after a particularly dry summer – and the water company has warned that the region is still classified as within drought. But due to “everyone’s efforts to save water” and a wetter than average autumn, the temporary restrictions have now been lifted. Yorkshire Water had told its customers the hosepipe ban could continue “well into” 2023 if there was a dry winter.

During the warm summer months, Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe ban helped to save an average of 28 million litres per day, which took pressure off its reservoirs and allowed them to hold as much water as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re really grateful to our customers for their efforts to save water whilst the weather was drier than usual. Thanks to a number of emergency drought schemes, drought permits, increased leakage activity, rainfall, and everyone’s efforts to save water, reservoirs are now looking much healthier – with the average level across the region now at 75%.”

Yorkshire Water has lifted the hosepipe ban - but the region remains in drought

In September, Yorkshire Water enlisted Galliford Try to lay 2km of overland pipe across moorland to connect Walshaw Dean Upper reservoir in Calderdale with Ponden reservoir in the Worth Valley, in order to transfer water and balance stocks. The drought scheme helped the reservoir levels to increase from 20% to around 80%.

The water company also increased its leakage activity in reaction to the warm dry weather – hiring additional leakage technicians and introducing a seven-day working pattern helped the company to fix leaks twice as quickly. Yorkshire Water is on track to reduce leakage by more than 9% this year, bringing it closer to its goal of 15% reduction by 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad