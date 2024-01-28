Leeds weather: Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by Met Office with flooding possible
A weather warning for heavy rain covering the Leeds area has been issued.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning lasting between midday tomorrow (Monday) and 5am on Tuesday that covers parts of the North West of Leeds including Otley.
The national weather service writes: "Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel."
It says to expect:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
The forecast for Leeds Monday is for heavy rain throughout the day.