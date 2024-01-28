Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning lasting between midday tomorrow (Monday) and 5am on Tuesday that covers parts of the North West of Leeds including Otley.

The national weather service writes: "Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel."

It says to expect:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

The forecast for Leeds Monday is for heavy rain throughout the day.