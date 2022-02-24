Leeds weather: Further flood warnings added as rain looks set to worsen

Four flood alerts remain in place with water levels still worryingly high in areas.

Rain and wintery showers are expected to cover Leeds for most of the day.

Parts of Wortley and Kirkstall were devastated by flooding over the weekend following Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Flood warning remain in place for the following areas:

Flood alert for Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

The flood alert remains in force. The River Ouse has peaked in York at a level of 4.58m.

River levels are expected to remain high throughout the morning and then gradually recede.

The public should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

Flooding is possible, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around high tide times.

Flood alert for Tidal River Wharfe

A flood alert remains in force for the Tidal River Wharf as river levels remain high.

River levels in the Wharfe have peaked but the lowest reaches around Cawood are expected to remain high throughout the day.

Flooding of low lying land and roads remains possible.

Public are urged to avoid low lying land and footpaths near local watercourses.

Lower River Aire catchment

No further flooding to fields and roads is expected, however there may be standing water in wash lands and low-lying land for several days.

The public are advised to continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

There may still be some areas where flood water is present until it can naturally drain away.

Middle River Aire catchment

River levels have now fallen below levels of concern on the Middle River Aire Catchment. There is no longer a threat of flooding.

No further flooding to fields and roads is expected, however there may be standing water in wash lands and low-lying land for several days.

Caution is advised.