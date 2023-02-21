Full Leeds weather forecast as 'arctic blast' warnings of blizzard heading to UK
Here is the full weather forecast for the coming week as the UK is set to be hit by a huge blizzard.
A massive storm could see parts of the UK hit with over 18 hours of snow, with the first snowflakes set to fall early next week according to WXCharts. The 800 mile-wide "Greenland barrage" will strike the north first, with snow expected in Birmingham on Friday (24 February) and sleet in London over the weekend.
However, reports from the Met Office predict Leeds is likely to avoid the snowy weather, with clouds and dropping temperatures predicted instead for the coming days. Here is the full Leeds weather forecast from The Met Office for the next seven days.
Wednesday
Early cloud and rain clearing south-eastwards through Wednesday morning. A mixture of sunshine and showers to follow, feeling much cooler and quite breezy along the coast. Further rain overnight. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday
Frosty but sunny at first Thursday, with increasing cloud and rain from the northwest later. Sunny spells and isolated wintry showers Friday, mainly along coasts. Fine and dry on Saturday.
Next week
Widely cold at first with frost in many areas and icy stretches in places, daytime maxima rather cold. Later, mostly fair weather with variable cloud and some clear and sunny spells with a few overnight fog patches possible. Perhaps a few wintry showers, mainly on eastern coasts. Winds generally light, locally fresh to strong in the south, especially along the coast. Feeling rather cold generally, with some overnight frost under clear spells.