Full Leeds weather forecast as 'arctic blast' warnings of blizzard heading to UK

A massive storm could see parts of the UK hit with over 18 hours of snow, with the first snowflakes set to fall early next week according to WXCharts. The 800 mile-wide "Greenland barrage" will strike the north first, with snow expected in Birmingham on Friday (24 February) and sleet in London over the weekend.

However, reports from the Met Office predict Leeds is likely to avoid the snowy weather, with clouds and dropping temperatures predicted instead for the coming days. Here is the full Leeds weather forecast from The Met Office for the next seven days.

Wednesday

The snow is unlikely to hit Leeds according to The Met Office

Early cloud and rain clearing south-eastwards through Wednesday morning. A mixture of sunshine and showers to follow, feeling much cooler and quite breezy along the coast. Further rain overnight. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Frosty but sunny at first Thursday, with increasing cloud and rain from the northwest later. Sunny spells and isolated wintry showers Friday, mainly along coasts. Fine and dry on Saturday.

Next week