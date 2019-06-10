Flood alert as yellow weather warning issued in Leeds for heavy rain for three days solid

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Leeds as forecasts predict three solid days of downpours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and warned that flooding could hit certain areas both in Leeds and across Yorkshire and various parts of the north of England.

The Met Office said: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Although Monday's forecast is largely for overcast cloud, by Tuesday heavy rain is thought to be setting in.

Rain is forecast for 6am through 9pm on Tuesday, followed by a 90% chance of rain from 7am to 10pm on Wednesday and slightly more broken showers on Thursday.

The forecast in full:

Monday:

Cloudy with light patchy rain during the morning, with heavier and more persistent rain slowly spreading from the south during the afternoon, and becoming breezier with a chilly onshore wind making it feel much cooler than Sunday. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight:

Wet and windy during the evening and continuing overnight, with persistent rain, heavy at times, and strengthening onshore winds, perhaps reaching gale force on the coast by dawn. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Wet and windy throughout the day with persistent rain, sometimes heavy with risk of thunder. Strong onshore winds, likely gale force along coasts, but easing slightly later. Feeling unseasonably chilly. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Chilly throughout. Wednesday unsettled with further rain and strong onshore winds. Thursday less windy but with further persistent rain, drier later. Friday more settled, but still cloudy with occasional showers.