The van was spotted at the bottom of Calverley Cutting, Parkin Lane.

She told the YEP: "There was due to be a race on, The Calverley Cutter.

A fallen tree has completely destroyed a Ford Van in Calverley - as Storm Malik wreaks havoc across the city.

"I had gone to support but it was abandoned and stopped by the police when the tree came down.

"A few runners were through before it came down, the others were turned back.

"There was a guy in the back of the van, a cyclist, fortunately he was unscathed."

Yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday as Storm Malik is expected to bring high winds and rain.

There is an amber warning for eastern Scotland, where damaging gusts of wind will likely cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.

Power supplies and mobile phone coverage could also be affected.

The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”