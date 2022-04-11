The week will start mainly dry with some sunny spells.

Forecasters said that cloud could give way to some drizzle in the afternoon and it is expected to rain overnight.

Looking towards Tuesday, it is expected to be rainy but it will ease off by the afternoon.

What will the weather be like over the Easter Weekend?

Wednesdays looks similar with patches of rain expected and then Thursday is set to be sunnier.

The Met Office's long range forecast states that the weather from Friday will be changeable with strong winds and rains at times.

Temperatures are expected to be above average - and even warm at times for people in the south.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and east you are, the better chance of seeing predominantly dry conditions into the Easter weekend.

“Probably quite pleasant actually in the sunshine, with temperatures probably on the warmer side for the time of year. So you’re probably looking at mid to perhaps upper teens.

“Potentially looking quite promising in the south and east, a little bit more mixed for the north and west.”

While the current outlook is promising, people should keep an eye on the forecast “if you’ve got outdoor plans or travel plans”, he said.