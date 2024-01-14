Snow is expected to cause disruption in Leeds this coming week.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings throughout the UK for the coming week, with snow expected to cause disruption in Leeds on Tuesday (January 16).

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place throughout the day covering Leeds as well as the remainder of the north of England, Northern Ireland and the entirety of Scotland.

The Met Office has said that further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause disruption.

It says to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

The Met Office has said to expect snow and ice in Leeds on Tuesday

Further warnings of snow and ice are in place for other parts of the UK today (Sunday) and on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, it is forecasted to be clear and sunny on these days in Leeds.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snow showers will continue to feed inland early on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales and northwest England where 2-5 cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places.

"During the day, an area of more organised rain, sleet and snow is likely to move east with further showers following. There is still some uncertainty in the track of more prolonged snow, and it is possible that at lower elevations across Wales and northern England, this could turn to rain for a time. However, there is a chance some places could see 5-10 cm perhaps 20 cm of snow, particularly across the northern half of Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere."

The Met Office advises that the conditions could cause delays and make driving dangerous so residents are urged to keep safe, plan routes, check for delays, make sure you have essentials like warm clothing and amend travel plans if necessary.

They add: "If making a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

"People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do: consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.