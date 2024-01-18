The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain affecting Leeds and the whole of the UK this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued covering Leeds that starts at 6am on Sunday morning and lasts until Monday morning.

The weather warning also covers the entirety of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and large parts of England.

A Met Office spokesperson has outlined what to expect:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Strong winds are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales. Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).

"There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days."

The Met Office says to check for loose items outside your home to protect yourself and your property from injury and to check road conditions before travelling.

A spokesperson said: "Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for rain during the same timeframe is also in place for areas to the north of Leeds, with disruption from flooding expected through Sunday and into Monday.