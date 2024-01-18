Leeds weather: Yellow warnings for heavy winds and rain that could cause 'danger to life' issued
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain affecting Leeds and the whole of the UK this weekend.
A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued covering Leeds that starts at 6am on Sunday morning and lasts until Monday morning.
The weather warning also covers the entirety of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and large parts of England.
A Met Office spokesperson has outlined what to expect:
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
A spokesperson said: "Strong winds are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales. Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).
"There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days."
The Met Office says to check for loose items outside your home to protect yourself and your property from injury and to check road conditions before travelling.
A spokesperson said: "Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."
A yellow weather warning for rain during the same timeframe is also in place for areas to the north of Leeds, with disruption from flooding expected through Sunday and into Monday.
Heavy rain is forecasted in Leeds from Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.