The big freeze continued to send shivers down the spine of Leeds today prompting another raft of school closures and delayed opening times.

Mother Nature’s icy grip on the city continues with temperatures dropping as low as -11 overnight.

Here is the latest list of confirmed delayed opening times at schools across Leeds. Schools may also let parents know directly or through their own websites.

Allerton High School: Delayed start of 9.30am so that students and staff can make it to school safely. Please check school website for any updates.

Bankside Primary School: Closed to pupils on due to ongoing heating issues.

Birchfield Primary School: Staggered start between 8.45am and 9.45am

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA): Delayed start time of 10:30am for students in order to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

Co-op Academy Leeds: Opening at 10.20am to all students due to the icy conditions.

Mother Nature's icy grip on Leeds continues. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Crawshaw Academy: Closed due to the weather. Earlier efforts to clear have now frozen over.

Leeds City Academy: Delayed opening until 10am due to the adverse weather conditions to enable staff and students to travel to the academy safely. Further updates will be provided if anything changes.

Leeds East Academy: Delayed opening time of 10am due to the adverse weather conditions to provide scope for staff and students to travel safely to the academy.

Leeds West Academy: Delayed start at 9.30am.

Lighthouse Free School Academy: Delayed start - 10am for students travelling with parents/carers or independently. 10.30am for students arriving on transport.

Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School: Open between 10am and 10.30am . We will also continue to allow parents to collect their children from 2.45pm until 3.15pm.

Seven Hills Primary School: Closed. The roads around school have not been gritted and are particularly dangerous for all.

South SILC Broomfield Site: Main site remains high risk with severe icy conditions therefore remains closed. Partnership sites will be open as normal- Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose.